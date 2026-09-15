41-year-old man seriously injured in Cobb County crash, police say

The Brief A crash involving three vehicles happened around 4:22 p.m. on Monday at Hickory Grove Road and Insdale Drive in Kennesaw. A 41-year-old man, who was seriously injured in the crash, was driving a truck eastbound when he crossed into the westbound lane, hitting two cars, police said. Two juvenile passengers in the truck reported injuries but were not treated at the scene. A driver of one of the cars that was hit had visible injuries, but refused treatment. The remaining driver was uninjured.



A 41-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash involving three vehicles in Cobb County on Monday afternoon, according to police.

What we know:

Authorities said the crash occurred around 4:22 p.m. at the intersection of Hickory Grove Road and Insdale Drive in Kennesaw.

A 41-year-old man was driving a pickup truck eastbound on Hickory Grove Road with two juvenile passengers when he crossed into the westbound travel lane and struck two oncoming cars, according to police.

Emergency personnel took the truck driver to a hospital with serious injuries. The two juveniles reported injuries but were not treated at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the second car involved reported no injuries, while the 17-year-old driver of the third vehicle had visible injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the driver of the truck to leave his lane as police continue to investigate the crash.

The 41-year-old driver's condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not identify any of the drivers or passengers involved in the incident.