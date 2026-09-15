Atlanta driver leads troopers on multi-county chase down GA 400

article

The Brief A suspect driving a stolen vehicle led deputies on a multi-county chase along GA 400 Tuesday morning. Georgia State Patrol troopers took over the pursuit before the driver slammed into a dump truck in Forsyth County. The driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries before being moved to the Dawson County Detention Center.



A high-speed pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended Tuesday morning when the driver crashed into a dump truck at a Forsyth County intersection, according to law enforcement.

What we know:

A Dawson County Crime Suppression Unit deputy attempted a traffic stop on GA 400 northbound Tuesday morning.

The driver, identified as Hassan Bey of Atlanta, ran from the scene. Authorities quickly discovered the vehicle was stolen.

The chase crossed into Lumpkin County before looping back south through Dawson County.

Georgia State Patrol troopers intercepted the pursuit near Auraria Road and Henry Grady Highway.

A trooper became the primary pursuer on GA 400 at Whitmire Road as Bey continued driving in a reckless manner into Forsyth County.

Bey then blew through a red light at SR 400 south and Hubbard Town Road in Forsyth County, striking the right side of a dump truck.

One trooper's patrol car also made contact with the stolen car, causing minor damage to the patrol vehicle.

What's next:

Bey was taken into custody without further incident right after the crash.

Emergency medical responders transported Bey to Northeast GA Medical Center to be evaluated for minor injuries caused by being unrestrained during the collision.

Once released from the hospital, Bey was booked into the Dawson County Detention Center where he awaits formal charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released what initial traffic violation prompted the deputy to pull Bey over on GA 400 northbound.

State troopers also have not specified the exact criminal charges Bey will face.