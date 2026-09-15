Weapon confiscated from student at Langston Hughes High School
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A student was caught with a weapon at Langston Hughes High School on Tuesday, prompting an immediate investigation and confiscation by campus administrators, officials said.
What we know:
School officials received information on Tuesday about a student who was believed to have a weapon on campus.
Administrators quickly investigated the report and confiscated the weapon without incident, according to the principal's letter to parents.
School leaders praised the community's swift action during the incident.
"We commend our students and staff for promptly reporting concerns and helping us maintain a safe learning environment," the principal wrote.
What we don't know:
Officials have not specified the exact type of weapon recovered on school grounds.
The letter did not release the student's identity or detail the exact disciplinary consequences being administered.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a Langston Hughes High School principal's letter sent to parents and guardians on Tuesday.