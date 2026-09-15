Weapon confiscated from student at Langston Hughes High School

The Brief Langston Hughes High School officials confiscated a weapon from a student on campus Tuesday after receiving a safety tip. School administrators handled the situation quickly without incident and promised disciplinary consequences under Fulton County Schools policies. Community members were urged to keep reporting safety concerns directly to administrators to help preserve a secure campus environment.



A student was caught with a weapon at Langston Hughes High School on Tuesday, prompting an immediate investigation and confiscation by campus administrators, officials said.

What we know:

School officials received information on Tuesday about a student who was believed to have a weapon on campus.

Administrators quickly investigated the report and confiscated the weapon without incident, according to the principal's letter to parents.

School leaders praised the community's swift action during the incident.

"We commend our students and staff for promptly reporting concerns and helping us maintain a safe learning environment," the principal wrote.

What we don't know:

Officials have not specified the exact type of weapon recovered on school grounds.

The letter did not release the student's identity or detail the exact disciplinary consequences being administered.