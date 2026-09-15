2 arrested after starving, dead dogs found in Whitfield County

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The Brief Whitfield County Animal Control deputies rescued several malnourished dogs and found others dead from starvation after receiving a tip last week. Authorities arrested Robert Walker and Brittany Walker in connection with the condition of the animals. Both face aggravated cruelty to animal charges and are being held in the Whitfield County Jail.



A Whitfield County man and woman are in custody on felony animal cruelty charges after authorities rescued several starving dogs and discovered others dead on a local property, according to sheriff's officials.

What we know:

Deputies with the Whitfield County Animal Control Unit launched an investigation last week after receiving a tip about severely malnourished dogs on a property.

Authorities found several dogs who were severely malnourished, and more than one dog that had already died of starvation.

Warning: Graphic Image below

Whitfield County Animal Control deputies rescued several severely malnourished dogs from a property after receiving a tip about animal neglect. (Credit: Whitfield County Sheriff's Office)

Following the investigation, the sheriff's office obtained arrest warrants for Robert Walker and Brittany Walker. Both were taken into custody at the Whitfield County Jail and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified the exact number of dogs rescued or found dead on the property.

Police have not disclosed the exact location or address of the property.