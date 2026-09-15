3 arrested after shooting on Wilcoxen Street in Newnan, police say

The Brief Three men were arrested after a shootout on Wilcoxen Street on Saturday, where victims reported being shot at by individuals in a white Kia passenger car that was passing by. Detectives determined stray bullets hit at least two nearby homes. Demetrius Daunte Freeman, 25, Fermandez Ardell Jones, 26, and Jami Remon Bowles, 22, are now facing aggravated assault charges in connection with the incident. Investigators tracked down the suspect vehicle two days later on Cliff Circle, recovering several firearms and marijuana.



Three Newnan men face aggravated assault charges after a shooting on Saturday left bullet holes in nearby homes and led police to firearms and drugs, according to the Newnan Police Department.

What we know:

Newnan Police said its officers received a call for shots fired around 1:28 p.m. on Wilcoxen Street on Saturday.

Two individuals told police that people inside a passing white Kia passenger car opened fire on them, prompting them to return fire, the department stated. Officers found shell casings in the road and surrounding areas.

Detectives found that stray bullets hit at least two nearby homes.

Police arrested Demetrius Daunte Freeman, 25, and Fermandez Ardell Jones, 26, both of Newnan, and charged them with aggravated assault.

Police said investigators obtained surveillance footage and located the white Kia around 5:37 p.m. on Monday at a home on Cliff Circle. Officers detained three individuals and found marijuana and several firearms believed to be connected to the shooting.

As a result, Jami Remon Bowles, 22, of Newnan was charged with aggravated assault and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

All three men were booked into the Coweta County Jail.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether anyone was injured as a result of the shootout.

Authorities noted they are working to speak with several additional persons of interest as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information or video footage is asked to contact Detective Marcos Gonzalez at 770-254-2355 or mgonzalez@newnanga.gov.