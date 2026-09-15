Brush fire breaks out near Goodwill on Piedmont Road, officials say
ATLANTA - Employees at a business on Piedmont Road NE were evacuated Tuesday afternoon as firefighters worked to contain a brush fire spreading along a nearby wood line.
What we know:
The fire happened in the 2100 block of Piedmont Road NE around 5:14 p.m. Atlanta Fire Rescue crews responded after receiving reports of a brush fire behind a business. Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed the business was near Goodwill, just off I-85.
Fire officials said employees were evacuated while crews worked to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading.
Officials confirmed that firefighters successfully protected the surrounding properties and no one was injured.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what caused the fire.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by an official news release from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.