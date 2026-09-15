Why FBI officials say violent crime dropped sharply across Georgia

The Brief Official year-to-year FBI data comparing 2025 to 2024 shows that violent crime nationwide is down over 9%, with murders dropping 18% and robberies down over 18%. In Georgia, those efforts translated to a 6% drop in overall violent crime, while homicides decreased by 18%. Federal officials attribute the sharp decline to a rededicated focus on violent offenders, getting illegal guns off the streets, and seamless multi-agency collaboration.



New FBI data reveals a major drop in crime nationwide, with law enforcement crediting multi-agency partnerships and targeted operations against violent offenders for the downward trend.

FBI violent crime report

What we know:

Addressing reporters at a news conference at the Atlanta Field Office in Chamblee on Tuesday, FBI Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham highlighted the positive trajectory, stating, "Significant decreases in murder rate and violent crime, not just across the state of Georgia, but across the United States and, obviously, that is a great deal a result of the partnership and the rededicated efforts of our workforce."

When asked what accounts for the dramatic drop in numbers, Graham pointed to targeting high-risk individuals and firearms enforcement, explaining that there is "...a rededicated focus to addressing our most violent actors within our city, within our state, as well as getting guns off the street, keeping guns out of the hands of individuals that should not have them."

Graham also emphasized the crucial role of federal resources supporting local agencies, like the Atlanta Police Department, to hunt down elusive suspects, noting that "...through that comes a host of resources from us at the federal level that includes rewards for individuals that provide information that is helpful, that leads to the capture, that includes a host of, advanced techniques and tools that are available..."

Georgia and national crime stats

By the numbers:

Official FBI data comparing 2025 to 2024 shows significant drops across major violent crime categories:

Nationwide violent crime: Down over 9%

Nationwide murders: Down 18%

Nationwide robberies: Down over 18%

Georgia violent crime: Down 6% overall

Georgia homicides: Down 18%

Georgia robberies: Down 14%

Law enforcement next steps

What's next:

While officials celebrated the double-digit reductions, they emphasized that work remains to ensure community safety.

What we don't know:

FBI officials have not released localized city-by-city property crime breakdowns for every municipality in Georgia.