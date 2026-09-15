2 arrested following April deadly Old Fourth Ward shooting, police say

The Brief Atlanta Police charged two men, Zahair Myles and Jacquawn Andrews, in connection with a deadly shooting in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood back in April. The charges stem from an April 25 shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Myles turned himself in to Fulton County Jail on Monday, while Andrews was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol trying to cross back into the U.S. from Canada earlier this month.



Two men were arrested and are facing felony murder charges in connection with an April shooting in the Old Fourth Ward that killed a 29-year-old man, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

The shooting happened on April 25 around 4:29 a.m. in the 600 block of Boulevard NE.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man critically injured in northeast Atlanta shooting

A 29-year-old man was found shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Following an extensive investigation, Zahair Myles, 29, and Jacquawn Andrews, 25, were arrested in connection with the deadly incident.

Myles turned himself in on Monday and the U.S. Border Patrol arrested Andrews on Sept. 1 as he attempted to re-enter the United States from Canada, police said.

Andrews faces felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault charges and is booked into the Wayne County Jail in Michigan, pending extradition to Georgia. Myles faces felony murder, criminal attempt to commit a felony, armed robbery and aggravated assault charges, and is being held at the Fulton County Jail, police added.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's identity.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting or what specific motive investigators believe prompted the alleged robbery.