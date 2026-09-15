2 arrested following April deadly Old Fourth Ward shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Two men were arrested and are facing felony murder charges in connection with an April shooting in the Old Fourth Ward that killed a 29-year-old man, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
What we know:
The shooting happened on April 25 around 4:29 a.m. in the 600 block of Boulevard NE.
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A 29-year-old man was found shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries, according to authorities.
Following an extensive investigation, Zahair Myles, 29, and Jacquawn Andrews, 25, were arrested in connection with the deadly incident.
Myles turned himself in on Monday and the U.S. Border Patrol arrested Andrews on Sept. 1 as he attempted to re-enter the United States from Canada, police said.
Andrews faces felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault charges and is booked into the Wayne County Jail in Michigan, pending extradition to Georgia. Myles faces felony murder, criminal attempt to commit a felony, armed robbery and aggravated assault charges, and is being held at the Fulton County Jail, police added.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the victim's identity.
It remains unclear what led to the shooting or what specific motive investigators believe prompted the alleged robbery.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Atlanta Police Department.