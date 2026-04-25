Man critically injured in northeast Atlanta shooting

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting on Boulevard Northeast that left a 29-year-old man in critical condition. Due to the severity of the victim's injuries, homicide detectives have taken the lead on the case. Authorities have not yet confirmed if a suspect is in custody as they work to determine what led to the gunfire.



A man is in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Atlanta early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 600 block of Boulevard Northeast around 4:29 a.m. after receiving reports of someone being shot. When they arrived, officers reported finding a 29-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Because of the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives are currently leading the investigation, according to police.

What we don't know:

The events surrounding the shooting have not yet been released. Police have not stated if anyone is in custody at this time.