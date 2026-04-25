Man critically injured in northeast Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Atlanta early Saturday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 600 block of Boulevard Northeast around 4:29 a.m. after receiving reports of someone being shot. When they arrived, officers reported finding a 29-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Because of the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives are currently leading the investigation, according to police.
What we don't know:
The events surrounding the shooting have not yet been released. Police have not stated if anyone is in custody at this time.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department.