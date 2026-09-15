State approves Piedmont Henry's $26M freestanding emergency department

The Brief Piedmont Henry Hospital secured state approval to construct a $26 million freestanding emergency department off I-75 in Locust Grove. Rapid population growth in Henry County made the hospital's main emergency room the fifth busiest in Georgia, averaging over 300 daily patient visits. The planned facility will feature 12 treatment rooms, a CT scanner, X-ray equipment, and a trauma room to reduce emergency room wait times.



Piedmont Henry Hospital has gained state regulatory approval to build a $26 million freestanding emergency department in Locust Grove to ease severe emergency room congestion.

Henry County emergency care expansion

What we know:

The new facility is designed to serve residents along the I-75 corridor extending from McDonough to Forsyth.

Rapid population growth across Henry County has strained existing medical infrastructure, leaving Piedmont Henry Hospital's emergency department as the fifth busiest in Georgia. Hospital officials reported that the emergency room averaged more than 300 patients per day last month, pacing toward more than 100,000 patient visits over the past year.

The planned Locust Grove facility will feature a comprehensive suite of medical services. Plans include 12 treatment rooms, a CT scanner, X-ray equipment, and a dedicated trauma room.

South metro Atlanta population growth

The backstory:

Piedmont Healthcare recently completed major expansions in Henry and Coweta counties, with another active construction project underway in Fayette County, investing heavily in south metro Atlanta as the population continues to grow.

"Well, I just think we're serving a large population," Piedmont Henry CEO David Kent said. "That population has grown. As Atlanta has grown out and matured, a lot more population is moving to the south side of town. People like it down here; it's a great place to live. Henry County is a wonderful place, people know that, and so they're moving here."

Facility timeline and operations

What's next:

Once built, the facility will provide immediate emergency stabilization and diagnostic imaging to reduce wait times across the county.

What we don't know:

Hospital officials have not announced an expected completion timeline for the Locust Grove facility.