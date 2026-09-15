Atlanta World Cup hotel occupancy drops despite record tourist turnout

The Brief Atlanta hosted 300,000 visitors during the World Cup, bringing in millions of dollars in tourist spending. Hotel occupancy dropped compared to 2025 due to rapid travel options and daytime match scheduling. Tourism leaders expect the event’s success will still help attract future major sports tournaments.



Atlanta welcomed hundreds of thousands of soccer fans and generated millions of dollars during the World Cup, yet local hotels experienced an unexpected drop in overnight stays compared to the previous year.

Atlanta World Cup hotel occupancy drops

What we know:

Atlanta welcomed 300,000 total visitors and generated millions of dollars in tourist spending during the World Cup tournament. However, hotel occupancy rates fell compared to the same period in 2025.

Hotel booking levels reached 63% in June, a 4% decline from 2025. Occupancy also dropped to 57% in July, a 10% decrease from the previous year, according to Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Vice President Charlene Lopez.

Daytime matches shorten tourist visits

The backstory:

Key local features contributed to the shorter hotel stays. Most matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium took place at noon, allowing visitors to attend games and depart on the same day or the following morning.

The stadium's proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport made it easy for fans to quickly travel in and out of the city.

Georgia State University School of Hospitality Director Ben Lawrence said the event drew more domestic fans than international travelers, who typically book longer stays. And the World Cup cast a large shadow.

"Whenever you have a large event, it displaces other conventions or other customers coming to the city," Lawrence said.

Travel costs impact local bookings

The Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau noted that fuel costs and geopolitical tensions played smaller roles in the hotel slowdown.

Future tournament prospects remain strong

What's next:

Tourism leaders view the World Cup as an overall success that will help secure major sports events and large conventions in the future. Mercedes-Benz Stadium earned top fan ratings as a venue, and local fan festivals set attendance records throughout the tournament.