Former Kennesaw mayor convicted of child molestation up for early release

The Brief A former Kennesaw mayor convicted of felony child molestation potentially could be released from prison early. The victim was only 9 years old at the time. His mother is expressing outrage after receiving a tentative parole notice from state officials. The family is urging the public to write letters to the Parole Board to keep the offender behind bars.



A former Kennesaw mayor convicted of felony child molestation could receive early release from prison, sparking outrage from the victim's family.

Early release push in Kennesaw

What we know:

Former Kennesaw Mayor Leonard Church could be granted early release from prison. Church served as mayor from 2000 to 2008 and later served as a City Council member.

Police arrested Church in 2014 on felony child molestation charges involving a 9-year-old boy who was close to him. Church pled guilty and received a 40-year sentence with 18 years to serve in prison.

This week, the victim's family received a letter from the Office of Victims Services stating that the Parole Board tentatively granted parole for Church. The letter invited the family to provide additional information before a final decision is made.

Outrage over potential parole

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when the Parole Board will issue its final decision or whether public feedback will alter the tentative parole grant.

The victim's mother expressed anger over the potential release after Church served 12 years of his 18-year prison term. She fired off a letter to state officials and is urging others to write the Parole Board to keep Church behind bars.

The mother noted that her son, who was recently accepted into the military, desperately wants Church to serve his full sentence. In January, a Cobb County judge awarded the victim $10 million in a civil lawsuit against Church. The family says they know they won't ever see that money but they said it proves the seriousness of the crime.