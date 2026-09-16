Georgia resident dies from West Nile Virus, health officials say

The Brief Eight human cases of West Nile virus confirmed in Georgia, state health officials report. One person has died, with mosquito traps testing positive in Fulton, DeKalb and Chatham counties. Residents are urged to drain standing water and apply EPA-registered insect repellents through October.



Eight human cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in Georgia, with one death reported so far, and health officials warn the number will grow.

What we know:

Georgia health officials have confirmed eight human cases of West Nile virus across the state, including one death, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Mosquito traps have tested positive for the virus in multiple locations, including Fulton, DeKalb and Chatham counties.

Most people who contract the virus show no symptoms at all.

Others develop mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.

These symptoms typically appear two to six days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

The elderly, individuals with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical conditions face a higher risk of severe complications.

These complications include dangerous infections of the central nervous system.

What you can do:

Health officials urge residents to protect themselves during mosquito season, which typically lasts through October.

DPH recommends applying EPA-registered insect repellents that contain DEET (20%-30%), Picaridin, IR3535 or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Wearing light-colored clothing, loose-fitting long sleeves, pants and socks helps protect against bites.

Because mosquitoes bite during both day and night hours, repellent should be used whenever spending time outdoors.

Controlling the mosquito population begins in residential yards. Property owners should drain containers holding water at least once a week or after every rainfall.

Standing water should be tipped out from flowerpots, planters, children's toys, wading pools and buckets.

Doors and windows must fit tightly and remain in good repair to keep insects out.

What we don't know:

Health officials have not disclosed the locations or identities of the eight infected individuals, nor have they stated where the single fatality occurred.

It remains unknown how many additional human cases will be confirmed before mosquito season ends.

Anyone with questions about West Nile virus should speak to a healthcare provider or contact their county health department.

Additional information about the illness is available through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.