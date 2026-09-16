Ex-Atlanta minister arrested in multi-state child grooming probe

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The Brief Former Atlanta church minister Jeffrey Turner Taylor allegedly groomed and sexually abused a boy in his local ministry. A federal indictment details decades of alleged child exploitation spanning from 1990 to 2008 across multiple locations. Taylor was arrested in Ohio and faces up to 105 years in prison if convicted on federal child exploitation charges.



A former Atlanta youth minister faces federal child exploitation charges after allegedly abusing and grooming minors across nearly two decades, federal authorities announced.

What we know:

Jeffrey Turner Taylor, 66, was arrested in Ohio and made his initial court appearance following a federal indictment.

Court documents show Taylor served at two churches in Atlanta, where investigators say he groomed and sexually abused a boy in his ministry in the early 2000s.

Federal prosecutors state Taylor's alleged abuse spanned from at least 1990 to 2008, including time spent at The Falls Church in Northern Virginia.

Investigators said his actions included sexual horseplay, intrusive questions about children's sexual secrets and taking boys out of state or country under the guise of ministry events.

Atlanta allegations

According to a warrant filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, while Taylor was in Atlanta, the victim was a member of his ministry program from 2003 to 2008.

The young boy attended Taylor’s weekly Bible study class, and soon after joining, Taylor sought one-on-one meetings with him, the documents state.

During those meetings, Taylor would allegedly discuss inappropriate sexual topics with the underage child.

That behavior then escalated into physical sexual abuse, the victim told authorities.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed the specific names of the two Atlanta churches where Taylor served.

It remains unclear how many total victims may have been impacted during the 18-year period.

What's next:

Taylor is scheduled for arraignment in the Eastern District of Virginia on Sept. 24.

If convicted on charges of enticement of minors and traveling to engage in illegal sexual activity, he faces up to 105 years in prison.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information or potential victims are urged to contact the FBI Washington Field Office.

To submit information, click here.