'American Idol' moving production to Atlanta area, reports say

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The Brief "American Idol" is moving production to the Atlanta area for Season 25. The show's production company is currently negotiating a deal with a Georgia studio complex, according to Deadline. The move follows other major reality shows leaving Los Angeles to cut costs.



"American Idol" is packing up its longtime Los Angeles production home and heading to the Peach State for its 25th season, which premieres in 2027, according to recent reports.

What we know:

"American Idol" will film Season 25 in the Atlanta area, according to Deadline. The iconic singing show features star judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Production company Fremantle is currently in talks with a Georgia studio complex to secure a deal, Deadline reported.

State tax incentives are driving the relocation, as Georgia offers up to a 30% tax credit for unscripted and reality television shows that spend at least $500,000 in the state.

Variety reported that the departure marks the latest in a series of studio-based reality shows exiting California to find lower production costs.

Other shows have already made similar moves. "The Masked Singer" moved to New Jersey after previously shooting on the Fox lot in Century City. Additionally, "Shark Tank," "Lego Masters," "Family Feud" and "Celebrity Family Feud" have all relocated their productions to the Atlanta area.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific studio facility in the Atlanta area where the show will film. Final details of the production agreement remain unannounced.