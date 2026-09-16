Viewing, funeral announced for Atlanta PD recruit killed in crash

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The Brief Atlanta police recruit Moses Russ, 24, died following a motorcycle collision on Moreland Avenue while traveling to the safety training center. Community members can attend a public viewing at Legacy Funeral Home on Fayetteville Road in Jonesboro. Funeral services for the recruit will take place at Victory City Church on Frontage Road in Forest Park.



Funeral arrangements and a public viewing have been announced for the 24-year-old Atlanta police recruit who died following a motorcycle crash on Moreland Avenue.

What we know:

Moses Maurice Emmanuel Russ passed away Sept. 1 following the crash on Moreland Avenue.

Russ was riding his motorcycle to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center when he collided with an SUV.

A public viewing takes place Wednesday, Sept. 16, from noon to 6 p.m. at Legacy Funeral Home, located at 8968 Fayetteville Road in Jonesboro, according to officials.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at Victory City Church, located at 5300 Frontage Road in Forest Park, followed by burial at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens at 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE in Mableton.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Loved ones, fellow recruits, and Atlanta Police Department leaders gathered at Shirley Franklin Park in Northwest Atlanta for a memorial balloon release honoring 24-year-old recruit Moses Russ, who died following a motorcycle collision on Moreland Avenue while traveling to a training session at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, on September 11, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details regarding what caused the SUV and motorcycle to collide.

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