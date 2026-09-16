Fulton County board recognizes 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre
ATLANTA - The Fulton County Board of Commissioners is presenting a proclamation Wednesday to recognize the 120th anniversary of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre.
White mobs killed at least 25 Black Atlantans over four days in a dark chapter of the city's history.
What we know:
The Fulton County Board of Commissioners will present a proclamation acknowledging the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre.
The move marks 120 years since white mobs terrorized Black residents across the city over a four-day span, killing at least 25 people.
This year marks the first annual 1906 Remembrance Exposition Week to remember the lives lost and honor the impacted communities.
Organizers planned a week of events to mark the occasion, which is set to kick off Sunday.
What we don't know:
Officials have not detailed the full schedule of individual events planned for the upcoming week of remembrance.
Organizers have also not publicly confirmed every location where the exposition events will take place.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Fulton County Board of Commissioners announcements, who provided details on the proclamation and exposition week events.