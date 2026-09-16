Fulton County board recognizes 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre

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The Brief The Fulton County Board of Commissioners is recognizing the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre Wednesday. Mobs killed at least 25 Black Atlantans during four days of violence 120 years ago. Organizers planned events for the first annual 1906 Remembrance Exposition Week starting Sunday.



The Fulton County Board of Commissioners is presenting a proclamation Wednesday to recognize the 120th anniversary of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre.

White mobs killed at least 25 Black Atlantans over four days in a dark chapter of the city's history.

What we know:

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners will present a proclamation acknowledging the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre.

The move marks 120 years since white mobs terrorized Black residents across the city over a four-day span, killing at least 25 people.

This year marks the first annual 1906 Remembrance Exposition Week to remember the lives lost and honor the impacted communities.

Organizers planned a week of events to mark the occasion, which is set to kick off Sunday.

What we don't know:

Officials have not detailed the full schedule of individual events planned for the upcoming week of remembrance.

Organizers have also not publicly confirmed every location where the exposition events will take place.