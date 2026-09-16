DeKalb County motorcycle crash sends 3 to the hospital

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The Brief Three people were hospitalized following a two-motorcycle crash on I-85 Northbound at Shallowford Road in DeKalb County. Emergency crews transported two patients to Gwinnett and one to Grady Hospital with serious injuries, officials said. Authorities confirmed two people were riding on one motorcycle while one person operated the second bike before one caught fire.



A two-motorcycle crash on I-85 Northbound at Shallowford Road sent three people to area hospitals Wednesday.

What we know:

Three people were hospitalized after two motorcycles crashed on I-85 Northbound at Shallowford Road, according to the DeKalb Fire Department.

Two people were riding together on one bike, while one person was on the second motorcycle.

Emergency crews rushed two of the injured individuals to Gwinnett and transported the third person to Grady Hospital with serious injuries.

One of the motorcycles caught fire during the collision, while the second bike sustained visible damage, crews said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the cause of the collision or the identities of the three individuals involved.