Fulton jail nurse accused of giving medication to inmate boyfriend

article

The Brief The Fulton County Sheriff's Office arrested contract nurse Shakimia G. Johnson for allegedly giving unauthorized prescription drugs to an inmate. Investigators say Johnson was in an undisclosed romantic relationship with inmate Caleb Sims. Johnson hand-delivered the medication under the pretense of making rounds, surveillance video shows.



A contract nurse at the Fulton County Jail is facing felony charges after investigators said she provided unauthorized prescription medication to an inmate she was romantically involved with.

What we know:

Sheriff's office investigators arrested Shakimia G. Johnson, 36, on Monday following an investigation into the illegal drug delivery.

Investigators found that Johnson had an undisclosed romantic relationship with inmate resident Caleb Sims.

On Sept. 10, Johnson knowingly gave Sims prescription medication that he had no active order or prescription to receive.

Supervisory medical personnel confirmed Sims was never prescribed the medication and the distribution was never documented.

Surveillance video caught Johnson entering the housing unit under the guise of delivering patient medication before hand-delivering items to Sims.

Investigators also discovered roughly 144 recorded phone calls and social media communications between Johnson and Sims.

During an interview with jail investigators, Johnson admitted she brought the medication to Sims.

Johnson is charged with a felony violation for providing a prohibited item to an inmate.

Her bond is set at $10,000.

"We maintain a zero-tolerance policy for any staff member or contractor who compromises the security of our facility," Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat said. "Abusing a professional medical position to give unauthorized items an inmate will result in arrest and aggressive prosecution."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the specific type of prescription medication Johnson allegedly gave to Sims.

Officials have not stated if Sims will face additional charges related to the incident.