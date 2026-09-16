Man hospitalized after Tuesday night shooting in DeKalb County

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DeKalb County police are looking into whether a vehicle found on Camelia Lane is connected to a shooting that happened on September 15, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief A man was seriously injured after being shot multiple times Tuesday night in DeKalb County. Investigators are looking into whether a vehicle found on Camelia Lane is connected to the shooting. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to submit an anonymous tip.



A man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times Tuesday night, according to DeKalb County police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday to a hospital on DeKalb Medical Parkway after a man arrived with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators are currently looking into whether a vehicle located in the 100 block of Camelia Lane is connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can send an anonymous tip using the free DeKalb County PD app.

Tips can also be sent by texting "DKPD" followed by the information to 847411.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's identity or provided information on potential suspects.

Officials have also not confirmed the exact location where the shooting took place.