Death investigation underway in DeKalb County

The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a man's body in a carport on Holt Road in unincorporated Lithonia. Officers searched the scene overnight and questioned three people, but authorities have not made any arrests or released the victim's identity.



DeKalb County police are investigating after finding a man dead Tuesday night in a carport outside his unincorporated Lithonia home.

What we know:

Officers found the man's body Tuesday night in the carport of his home in the 6100 block of Holt Road in unincorporated Lithonia.

Investigators blocked off local streets for hours overnight to gather clues. Police also questioned a man and two women who were placed in squad cars.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead at his home off Holt Road on July 21, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released an obvious cause of death or confirmed whether foul play was involved.

Police have not made any arrests or identified the man, keeping his age and name private while the investigation continues.