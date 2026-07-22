Stalled cold front draws tropical moisture into North Georgia

The Brief Local thunderstorm chances are increasing Wednesday as a cold front stalls out and pulls in moisture from Tropical Storm Bertha. Heavy downpours will cover more area through Saturday, bringing cooler highs in the low 80s before heat returns next week. Tropical Storm Bertha is pushing tropical storm force winds, storm surge up to 4 feet, and heavy rain along the Gulf Coast.



Rising rain chances and thicker cloud cover will offer relief from extreme heat this week across northern Georgia as a stalled cold front draws in deep tropical moisture.

What we know:

A lingering cold front is creeping closer and stalling out over the region.

Tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Bertha is getting pulled into this frontal boundary, increasing thunderstorm coverage through Saturday.

While Wednesday begins with a light 20% chance of showers late morning, storm activity will pick up during the afternoon and evening hours.

The influx of clouds and rain will drop daytime high temperatures into the low 80s on Friday and Saturday. Scattered downpours can quickly dump an inch or more of rain in localized spots.

Offshore, Tropical Storm Bertha sits about 50 miles off the Gulf Coast.

The system is generating tropical storm force winds, 1 to 4 feet of coastal storm surge, and 1 to 4 inches of rain along the coastline from the Florida Panhandle to Louisiana.

What we don't know:

Forecasters cannot pinpoint the exact neighborhoods that will see the heaviest rainfall, as stalled fronts create unpredictable, localized downpours.

Weather models show rain chances dropping off significantly going into next week, allowing high temperatures to heat back up into the low 90s.