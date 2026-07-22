Atlanta police investigate morning shooting on Piedmont Road

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating an early morning argument that escalated into a shooting on Piedmont Road NE. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, and emergency crews rushed him to a local hospital. Authorities detained a male youth at the scene, and multiple charges are currently pending against him.



Gunfire erupted early Wednesday morning after an argument turned violent, leaving one man in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

What we know:

Atlanta police responded to the 2000 block of Piedmont Road NE around 2:53 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital for further treatment. Officials said he was alert, conscious and breathing at the time of transport.

Investigators believe the violence stemmed from a prior argument between the individuals involved.

Officers detained a male youth involved in the shooting directly at the scene.

Atlanta police stated that multiple charges are currently pending against him as the investigation continues.

What they're saying:

Tattletale Lounge management said that injured victim fled to the business parking lot, although the shooting did not occur at the lounge.

Read the full statement from management below.

"In the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 22, an altercation occurred between two individuals at the intersection of Piedmont Circle NE and Piedmont Road NE. The individuals became involved in a physical confrontation during which one person struck the other with a firearm.

After the altercation had ended, the injured individual fled onto the parking lot of Tattletale Lounge. Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel were called to the scene to provide assistance.

To be absolutely clear, neither individual involved in this incident was a customer of Tattletale Lounge, and the altercation did not occur on Tattletale Lounge property.

We understand that the involvement of an adult entertainment establishment may generate public interest. However, reports stating or implying that this incident occurred at or inside Tattletale Lounge are inaccurate and misleading.

Tattletale Lounge has always been committed to providing a safe, secure, and professionally managed environment for our guests and employees. We respectfully request that any media coverage of this incident accurately reflect the facts and avoid mischaracterizing the location or circumstances surrounding the event.

We appreciate the efforts of the Atlanta Police Department and emergency responders who promptly responded to the scene."

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the names or ages of the victim or the detained teen, nor have they detailed the exact nature of the argument.

Police detained a teen boy at the scene shortly after arriving. Officers noted that multiple charges are pending against the youth as the investigation continues.