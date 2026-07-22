Georgia running back suffers 'serious injuries' from ATV 'accident,' coach Kirby Smart says

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A Georgia football player is being treated for "some serious injuries" after an "accident" earlier this month, head coach Kirby Smart said.

Smart told ESPN that running back Dante Dowdell was the victim of an ATV mishap.

Smart said the incident occurred "off-campus," and the injuries were "serious enough" to require treatment at two separate hospitals.

"He's out of the really tough range, but as far as his complete health and coming all the way back, I don't know what that looks like in terms of this year," Smart said.

Smart said Dowdell was being treated at Shepherd Center in Atlanta, which specializes in spinal cord and brain injuries and rehabilitation.

"He's just a tremendous kid [with a] great family. We're very supportive of them. Our players have been up there to see him. It's a really tough deal," Smart added.

"We’re praying for him and his family. We expect a full recovery, but the outlook right now is we’re waiting to see."

ESPN said Dowdell was injured near his home in Picayune, Mississippi.

Dowdell is on his fourth stop in as many years of his college career , playing at Oregon in 2023 before transferring to Nebraska for the next season. Dowdell spent the 2025 campaign with Kentucky.

In his career, Dowdell has 1,264 yards on 272 carries in 30 games. He scored 12 of his 16 rushing touchdowns with the Cornhuskers, which was the fifth-most in the Big Ten that season.

A healthy Dowdell figured to be behind Nate Frazier Jr. and Chauncey Bowens on the depth chart.