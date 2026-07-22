Athens traffic stop leads to arrest of murder suspect

The Brief An Athens-Clarke County traffic stop led police to a passenger wanted out of state for murder. Officer First Class Calderon identified the suspect during what began as a routine vehicle stop. Police praised proactive policing and attention to detail for removing a dangerous individual from the community.



An Athens-Clarke County police officer arrested a passenger wanted for murder in another state after pulling over a vehicle during a recent traffic stop.

What we know:

Officer First Class Calderon pulled over a vehicle and identified a passenger who had an active out-of-state warrant for murder.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department credited the officer's attention to detail with taking a wanted suspect off the streets safely during what initially appeared to be a routine encounter.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name or age of the passenger who was arrested.

Authorities also have not specified which state issued the murder warrant or what specific traffic violation prompted the initial stop.