Atlanta hazmat team responds to chemical smoke reaction

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The Brief Atlanta Fire Rescue crews contained an ammonium phosphate reaction Wednesday morning after water contacted the fertilizer chemical inside a commercial building. Firefighters originally responded to a reported structure fire on Marietta Blvd NW, but confirmed no active fire occurred inside the building. Emergency personnel reported an odor in the surrounding air but assured nearby residents and drivers that the air remains safe to breathe.



Firefighters and hazardous material units neutralized a chemical situation in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday morning after water mixed with plant fertilizer inside a single-story building.

What we know:

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department units rushed to a single-story building at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday following initial reports of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they spotted smoke showing from the building.

Crews quickly determined that no fire was burning inside. Instead, water had mixed with ammonium phosphate—a hazardous chemical used in plant fertilizers—creating a chemical reaction that produced smoke and an odor in the air.

Hazardous material teams contained the substance and are coordinating with property representatives to secure the facility.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ No fire was found after a chemical reaction sent smoke through a building on Marietta Boulevard on July 22, 2026. (Credit: Atlanta Fire Rescue Department)

What we don't know:

Investigators do not yet know how or where the water originated before making contact with the stored fertilizer chemicals.

Fire officials confirmed that while an odor remains present in the immediate area, the air is safe to breathe.