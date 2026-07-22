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Atlanta hazmat team responds to chemical smoke reaction

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
NW Atlanta
Updated July 22, 2026 9:16 AM EDT Published July 22, 2026 8:46 AM EDT
article

Crews respond to smoke coming from a building on Marietta Boulevard on July 22, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • Atlanta Fire Rescue crews contained an ammonium phosphate reaction Wednesday morning after water contacted the fertilizer chemical inside a commercial building.
    • Firefighters originally responded to a reported structure fire on Marietta Blvd NW, but confirmed no active fire occurred inside the building.
    • Emergency personnel reported an odor in the surrounding air but assured nearby residents and drivers that the air remains safe to breathe.

ATLANTA - Firefighters and hazardous material units neutralized a chemical situation in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday morning after water mixed with plant fertilizer inside a single-story building. 

What we know:

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department units rushed to a single-story building at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday following initial reports of a structure fire. 

When firefighters arrived, they spotted smoke showing from the building.

Chemical reaction sends smoke through Atlanta building
Chemical reaction sends smoke through Atlanta building

Chemical reaction sends smoke through Atlanta building

Firefighters contained a hazardous chemical reaction in West Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday morning after water came into contact with a commercial fertilizer component.  

Crews quickly determined that no fire was burning inside. Instead, water had mixed with ammonium phosphate—a hazardous chemical used in plant fertilizers—creating a chemical reaction that produced smoke and an odor in the air. 

Hazardous material teams contained the substance and are coordinating with property representatives to secure the facility.

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No fire was found after a chemical reaction sent smoke through a building on Marietta Boulevard on July 22, 2026. (Credit: Atlanta Fire Rescue Department)

What we don't know:

Investigators do not yet know how or where the water originated before making contact with the stored fertilizer chemicals.

Fire officials confirmed that while an odor remains present in the immediate area, the air is safe to breathe.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Atlanta Fire Capt. Andrew Anderson, who provided details during an on-scene news briefing. 

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