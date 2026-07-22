Delta flight diverted to Atlanta over weather concerns

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The Brief Delta Air Lines Flight 951 diverted to Atlanta on Tuesday due to severe weather and air traffic control delays in New York. The flight landed at its Atlanta gate at 6:30 p.m. before continuing its journey to John F. Kennedy International Airport. Passengers arrived at their final destination in New York at 10:39 p.m. following the extended weather delay.



Severe weather and air traffic control delays forced a New York-bound Delta Air Lines flight to divert to Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Delta Air Lines Flight 951 was traveling toward John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday when extensive severe storms and air traffic control delay programs in the New York City area forced the aircraft to change course.

The plane diverted to Atlanta, arriving at a gate at 6:30 p.m.. After the brief stop, the flight resumed its journey to New York on a delayed schedule and pulled into its gate at JFK at 10:39 p.m.

What they're saying:

A Delta spokesperson expressed appreciation to passengers and crew members following the route disruption.

"Delta thanks our customers for their understanding of the weather and ATC delays and for our people for their professionalism," the spokesperson said.

What we don't know:

Airline officials have not stated how many passengers were onboard Flight 951 during the diversion.

It remains unclear if the same crew operated the final leg of the flight from Atlanta to New York.