Trump to pitch new child investment accounts during Cobb visit
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - President Donald Trump is visiting metro Atlanta on Wednesday to pitch a new nationwide investment initiative for children during a Wednesday afternoon speech at Wheeler High School in Cobb County.
What we know:
Trump is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. at Wheeler High School to highlight what the White House calls Trump Accounts, an initiative designed to help American families build wealth.
Under the program, every American child under 18 is eligible for an account, with children born during Trump's second term receiving a $1,000 federal deposit. Parents and employers can contribute up to $5,000 annually.
The administration estimates accounts could reach over $18,000 without extra deposits, or more than $1 million by age 28 with maximum contributions.
Gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson and Senate candidate Mike Collins are both expected to join the event.
The other side:
Opponents argue the program could widen the wealth gap, claiming families with more extra money to invest will benefit the most.
Demonstrators are gathering near the school grounds, with Indivisible Cobb and the Cobb County Democratic Committee planning peaceful protests starting as early as 9 a.m.
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The Source: The information in this story comes from prior FOX 5 reporting and updates from FOX 5's Kim Leoffler.