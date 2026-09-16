Georgia high court upholds stay of execution for Stacey Humphreys

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The Brief The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld a Cobb County judge's ruling putting the execution of Stacey Humphreys on hold Prosecutors contend the Survivor Justice Act was never intended to apply to capital murder cases where victims were not the original abusers. Humphreys was sentenced to death in 2007 for the 2003 murders of Lori Brown and Cyndi Williams. He was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Wednesday at 7 p.m., but that is now on hold.



The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld a Cobb County judge’s ruling putting the execution of death row inmate Stacey Ian Humphreys on hold.

What we know:

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Tyler J. Browning signed an order Wednesday sending key legal questions regarding Stacey Ian Humphreys directly to the Supreme Court of Georgia.

Humphreys was sentenced to death in 2007 for the 2003 murders of Lori Brown and Cyndi Williams.

Lori Brown and Cynthia Williams

Humphreys was scheduled to die by lethal injection at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison.

However, Browning officially stayed the execution following a hearing where defense attorneys argued Humphreys qualifies for resentencing under the state's 2025 Survivor Justice Act.

The defense cited medical evaluations showing Humphreys suffered severe physical, emotional and sexual abuse throughout his childhood.

Prosecutors filed an appeal on Wednesday, while the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles has already denied Humphreys clemency.

In an emergency motion filed in the Supreme Court of Georgia, prosecutors argue that a trial court judge erred when staying Humphreys’ execution to hold a hearing under Georgia's Survivor Justice Act (SJA).

The trial court granted the stay on Sept. 15, two days after Humphreys filed a petition claiming his death sentence should be mitigated due to evidence of past physical and mental abuse and neglect.

State prosecutors contend the stay should be lifted based on several arguments:

Prosecutors argue the SJA was designed to protect defendants whose offenses were committed against their actual abusers. They maintain that the act does not apply to capital sentences or override mandatory jury death-penalty decisions under state law.

The defense’s mitigation claims rely on abuse evidence that was already presented to the original sentencing jury in 2007 and evaluated during 15 years of state and federal habeas corpus appeals.

State attorneys argue that delaying the execution based on an eleventh-hour petition undermines the legal finality owed to the state, the public, and the victims' families after nearly two decades of judicial review.

If the Supreme Court of Georgia declines to vacate the stay of execution entirely, prosecutors have requested that the court expedite the appeal to prevent unnecessary delay.

What they're saying:

Family members of the victims expressed firm opposition to granting Humphreys relief based on his past.

Johnnie Tuggle, who was engaged to Lori Brown, rejected the defense's argument regarding childhood abuse:

"I don't think that negates the choices he made, the decisions he made in Lori and Cyndi's lives that he took," Tuggle said. "I don't think [it] has any factor in that he still willingly took their lives for no reason."

The backstory:

The Georgia Survivor Justice Act allows certain individuals convicted of capital offenses before July 1, 2025, to petition courts for reduced sentences if severe childhood abuse or family violence significantly contributed to their crimes.

Browning's order highlighted two novel legal issues: whether the act applies to a jury-sentenced death row inmate who does not claim the crime was committed against an abuser, and whether the law can be reconciled with state statutes mandating death sentences after jury recommendations.

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What we don't know:

It remains unclear when the Cobb County Superior Court will hold the full hearing under the Survivor Justice Act or how quickly higher courts will issue a final determination on whether capital cases qualify under the new law.