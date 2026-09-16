Third suspect captured in deadly 2025 Sweet Auburn mass shooting

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The Brief An FBI SWAT team tracked down and arrested Ze’Kevious Perry at a home in Montgomery, Alabama, ending a months-long search. Federal agents said tips from the public directly led to Perry's capture after authorities released a wanted poster. Perry is the third suspect arrested for the July 2025 shooting that left one person dead and 10 others wounded.



Federal authorities have captured the third person wanted in connection with the 2025 Sweet Auburn mass shooting that left one man dead and 10 other people injured.

What we know:

An FBI SWAT team arrested Ze’Kevious Zenard Perry on Wednesday afternoon at a residence in Montgomery, Alabama. Federal officials credit public tips following the distribution of a law enforcement poster with leading agents directly to Perry's location.

Perry faces charges of one count of felony murder and 10 counts of felony aggravated assault.

Authorities previously arrested Rico T. Arnold during a traffic stop in Clayton County shortly after the shooting. The FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force, working alongside Sandy Springs and Atlanta police, captured the second suspect, Nasir Williams, in Sandy Springs on Aug. 24.

The backstory:

Gunfire broke out around 1:27 a.m. on July 28, 2025, near a streetcar stop along the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Investigators said a group walked up to a crowd and opened fire following an argument.

The shooting claimed the life of 27-year-old Santos J. Wyatt and left 10 other bystanders injured, including an 18-year-old who was severely hurt.

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What we don't know:

The condition of the 18-year-old, who was seriously injured in the incident, is unknown.