Sweet Auburn Mass shooting suspect arrested; 3 others still wanted

The Brief Atlanta police said Rico T. Arnold was arrested during a traffic stop in Clayton County on Friday. Police charged Arnold with murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault. APD said officers are still searching for two other men and one woman in connection with the shooting.



A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

What we know:

Atlanta police said Rico T. Arnold was arrested during a traffic stop in Clayton County on Friday. The Atlanta Police Department, Riverdale Police Department and the FBI Violent Crime Squad all helped with the arrest.

Police charged Arnold with murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault.

The backstory:

The arrest comes just under two weeks since the mass shooting outside a busy nightlife area of Atlanta.

A 27-year-old man identified as Santos J. Wyatt was killed, and an 18-year-old male was seriously injured in the July 28th shooting. Six additional males and three females were among the other victims.

Police said officers believe an argument escalated into gunfire, causing the mass shooting.

Two other males and one female are wanted in connection with the crime. Police released videos and pictures of the suspects on Friday, shortly before announcing Arnold's arrest.