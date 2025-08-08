Sweet Auburn mass shooting: Video of suspects, person of interest released

The Brief Surveillance video shows three male suspects and a female suspect involved in the mass shooting in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment, with tips accepted anonymously. Detectives are actively investigating by talking to witnesses, reviewing evidence, and analyzing surveillance footage, with the case remaining open.



Authorities have released new video in the investigation into a mass shooting in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood late last month.

The backstory:

Gunshots broke the silence outside 349 Edgewood Ave. SE at around 1:27 a.m. on July 28.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responding to multiple 911 calls found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

As detectives began investigating, more calls came in about additional victims nearby. In all, police say 10 more people, seven men and three women, were shot and taken to local hospitals.

What we know:

Surveillance video shows three male suspects walking along Tanner Street SE, all dressed in black. A female suspect is pictured in still images that highlight her profile, clothing, tattoo, and purse. Investigators also released video of a person of interest wearing red shoes.

Dig deeper:

The video from the same camera, but a day prior, is being used to try to identify the shooter in a separate incident along Edgewood Avenue.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips can be sent anonymously by calling 404-577-8477, visiting stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 app, or texting "CSGA" to 738477.

What's next:

Detectives say they’re still talking to witnesses, reviewing evidence, and going over surveillance footage. The case remains open, and details could change as the investigation continues.