Atlanta high school football coach arrested after fight at game

The Brief Atlanta Public Schools high school football coach Emardre Brown is out on bond after an alleged assault during a game at Temple High School. Police say a facemask penalty triggered a bench-clearing confrontation where Brown allegedly punched a student-athlete through his helmet mask. Brown faces multiple charges including first-degree cruelty to children, while school districts cooperate with ongoing police investigations.



A high school football coach is out on bond after allegedly punching and shoving an opposing player during a fight on the field in Carroll County.

Therrell High School coach Emardre Brown was arrested following an altercation during a game against Temple High School, according to the Temple Police Department.

Temple police investigation

What we know:

The incident began early in the game when a facemask penalty sparked a fight between players from the Temple High Tigers and the Therrell High Panthers. Numerous players and coaches ran onto the field, leading to two players being assaulted by a coach, according to Temple Police Detective Cpl. Andrew Mitchell.

Investigators say Brown shoved and punched a player, sending his fist through the mask of the athlete's helmet. The player's parents took the child to urgent care for evaluation and pressed criminal charges, police said.

Brown was booked into the Carroll County Jail on charges of felony first-degree cruelty to children, battery and simple assault before being released on bond. Police noted that investigators have cell phone video and are gathering additional evidence.

Detective Corporal Andrew Mitchell says the incident fell short of how things should've gone.

"Sportsmanship between the players and how infractions are handled getting the people apart, separating of parties trying to fight would be expected."

School district response

What we don't know:

Atlanta Public Schools has not addressed Brown's current employment status. In a statement, the district said it is aware of allegations resulting in the arrest of a lay coach, adding that it cannot comment further due to the ongoing police investigation.

District officials added that student safety remains their top priority. The Carroll County School System stated that neither Temple High School nor the school district is involved in the law enforcement action, but both are fully cooperating with investigators.