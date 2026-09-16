MARTA bus involved in crash near Langhorn Street and I-20

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The Brief Atlanta Police officers responded to a crash involving a MARTA bus on Wednesday evening. Police reported no critical injuries at the scene. Officers are on scene investigating the crash.



Officers are on scene investigating a crash involving a MARTA bus near Langhorn Street on Wednesday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

The incident happened around 10 p.m. near Langhorn Street and I-20.

Authorities stated that no critical injuries have been reported at this time as crews work the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed how many people were aboard the MARTA bus or if other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Authorities have not stated if anyone reported any minor injuries at this time.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if any lanes along Langhorn Street or the nearby I-20 ramps remain blocked.