Traffic stop leads to suspected mobile meth lab in Towns County

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The Brief A Towns County deputy helping a funeral escort stopped a driver on U.S. 76 for allegedly failing to yield to emergency vehicles on Tuesday, the sheriff's office said. The deputy suspected the driver was under the influence and searched the vehicle. During the search, authorities found materials consistent with an active, "rolling" methamphetamine lab inside the car, prompting a temporary highway shutdown. The driver and the deputy were both treated and released from a local hospital for potential hazardous chemical exposure. The driver was arrested and faces DUI–Drugs and possession of methamphetamine charges.



A traffic stop led to a major hazardous materials response and drug arrest after deputies uncovered a suspected mobile methamphetamine lab inside a vehicle in Towns County, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

On Tuesday, around 2:39 p.m., Towns County Deputy Jeremy Stanley, who was assisting with a funeral escort, pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu on U.S. Highway 76, just west of State Route 75 South, after the driver allegedly failed to yield to emergency vehicles leading the procession.

During the stop, Stanley suspected the driver was driving under the influence of drugs. A further search of the vehicle revealed materials consistent with a mobile "rolling" methamphetamine lab.

Due to the risk of volatile and hazardous chemicals, deputies stopped traffic on the highway and secured the area while requesting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Clandestine Lab Unit to handle and process the scene.

Both the driver and Stanley were taken to Chatuge Regional Hospital for medical evaluation following potential chemical exposure. Both were later released. The driver was taken into custody on charges of DUI–Drugs and possession of methamphetamine, with additional charges pending.

What they're saying:

Towns County Sheriff Anthony Coleman praised the deputy's quick action during the incident:

"Had it not been for Deputy Stanley’s actions, people could have been seriously injured. This individual was taken into custody before that could happen," Sheriff Coleman said. "Our stance on illegal drugs is simple: Don’t bring your drugs into Towns County... Illegal drug activity will not be tolerated."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the name or age of the driver.

The sheriff's office did not state which additional charges the driver could face.