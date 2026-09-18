Death at DeKalb County home under investigation by police

The Brief Police are investigating a death at a home near Ravenwood Way NE and Fisher Trail NE. Officers were seen examining and removing vehicles from the scene. Several young people were detained, but police have not announced any arrests.



Police are investigating a death at a home in DeKalb County early Friday morning.

What we know:

The investigation is centered on a home near the intersection of Ravenwood Way NE and Fisher Trail NE, not far from Briarcliffe Road NE.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

FOX 5 crews saw officers examining vehicles at the property. At least one vehicle was removed from the scene, and authorities appeared to be preparing to remove another.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

Police also detained several young people who came out of the home. Authorities have not said whether they are suspected of any wrongdoing or announced any arrests.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office was also observed at the scene early Friday morning.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released information about the person who died or what may have led to the death. Police left the scene around 5:30 a.m., but have not provided any additional information to FOX 5 Atlanta as of 8 a.m.

This is a developing news report. Information above is subject to change. Check back for updates.