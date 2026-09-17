Athens man sentenced to life in prison in child molestation case

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The Brief An Athens-Clarke County jury convicted Daniel Lee Grier of aggravated sexual battery and child molestation on Wednesday, according to the district attorney's office. Grier was sentenced to life in prison with the first 25 years to serve for aggravated sexual battery, alongside a 40-year prison sentence for child molestation. The charges stem from incidents in 2022 and 2024 involving a victim who was under 10 years old at the time.



An Athens man will serve decades in prison after an Athens-Clarke County jury found him guilty of aggravated sexual battery and child molestation charges, according to prosecutors.

What we know:

On Wednesday, a jury in Athens-Clarke County convicted Daniel Lee Grier on one count of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of child molestation.

Following the verdict, Grier was sentenced to life in prison with the first 25 years to serve for the aggravated sexual battery conviction, in addition to 40 years to serve for the three counts of child molestation.

The charges stem from incidents in 2022 and 2024 involving a victim who was under 10 years old at the time.

What they're saying:

In a statement following the conviction, the District Attorney's Office expressed support for the victim and her family:

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victim and her family. We hope the result of the trial and sentence provide some measure of justice for her and her family and honor her strength and courage."