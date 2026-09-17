More than $500K total stolen from 70+ students in flight school fraud case

The Brief More than 22 new student pilots came forward to Peachtree City police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) alleging missing funds from Flyt Aviation. It comes after the GBI arrested 69-year-old Teresa Roberson alongside former flight school owners Harlan and Alex Hamlin on theft and racketeering charges. More than 70 former students report a combined loss exceeding $500,000, with one person reporting their account was drained by up to $80,000.



Dozens of new student pilots are coming forward to law enforcement as a financial theft investigation into a Peachtree City flight school expands.

Flyt Aviation theft investigation

What we know:

More than 70 former Flyt Aviation students came forward to law enforcement alleging that over $500,000 was drained from their pre-funded student accounts. One former student pilot reported that $80,000 was missing from his account.

The case began in 2024 when a small group of flight students approached Peachtree City police after former owners Harlan and Alex Hamlin sold the business to a new owner. When initial news of the Hamlins' arrests became public, the number of reporting victims surged.

In the last two weeks, six additional former students contacted Peachtree City police, while 16 other student pilots reached out directly to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Police also arrested a third suspect, 69-year-old Teresa Roberson, who faces theft and racketeering charges alongside Harlan and Alex Hamlin.

Investigators found that student accounts, including those tied to scholarship and financing programs, were systematically drained under the previous management.

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Student account funds breakdown

By the numbers:

The expanding financial investigation includes the following figures:

Total alleged stolen funds: More than $500,000

Total victims reporting: More than 70 former student pilots

New victims within last two weeks: 22 total (six with Peachtree City police, 16 with the GBI)

Largest single claim: $80,000 drained from one student's account

Former owners, financial director face criminal charges

What's next:

Peachtree City police and the GBI are continuing to take reports from former Flyt Aviation students as prosecutors build their racketeering case against the three suspects.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details on how the funds were transferred or whether any of the stolen money has been recovered. Authorities have not set a formal court date for Roberson or the Hamlins.