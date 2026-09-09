Third arrest made in Peachtree City flight school RICO scheme

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The Brief Authorities arrested 69-year-old Teresa Roberson, former financial account director for Flyt Aviation, on RICO and theft charges. Her arrest follows the arrest of former owners Alex and Harlan Hamlin after students reported over $400,000 missing from flight accounts. Investigators found that student accounts, including those tied to scholarship and financing programs, were systematically drained under the previous management.



A third person has been arrested in connection with a major racketeering and theft scheme involving missing student funds at a Peachtree City flight school, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

What we know:

Teresa Roberson, 69, of Williamson, turned herself in on Wednesday. She was booked into the Fayette County Jail on 20 counts of theft by conversion and one count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

Authorities said that Roberson was the financial account director for Flyt Aviation, a flight school previously located in Peachtree City.

On Friday, GBI agents arrested former Flyt Aviation owners Alex Hamlin, 34, and Harlan Hamlin, 59, on identical RICO and theft charges.

Alex and Harlan Hamlin

Peachtree City Police requested GBI assistance in February 2025 following the October 2024 sale of Flyt Aviation, after flight students reported significant account discrepancies totaling over $400,000.

Investigators found that student accounts, including those tied to scholarship and financing programs, were systematically drained under the previous management.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed whether additional arrests will be made as the investigation remains active.

The GBI did not specify Roberson's exact role or individual financial gain in the alleged scheme.