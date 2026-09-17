Dunwoody student death: 11-year-old dies after basketball practice

The Brief An 11-year-old girl died after collapsing during a Peachtree Middle School basketball practice in Dunwoody. Initial autopsy results were inconclusive, leaving her family searching for answers following the sudden tragedy. DeKalb County School District officials are providing grief counselors for students and staff mourning her passing.



An 11-year-old girl has died following a school basketball practice in Dunwoody, leaving her family searching for answers after an initial autopsy proved inconclusive.

Peachtree Middle School tragedy

What we know:

Emanuela Datsa, a sixth-grade student at Peachtree Middle School, passed away last week shortly after being taken to a hospital. Her father, Selom Datsa, said his daughter had no underlying health conditions, and the basketball practice was not physically strenuous.

"They were not doing any tedious exercise, and it was indoors," Selom Datsa said. "All they were trying to do is shoot the 3-point shot".

Selom Datsa stated that his daughter did not report feeling pain before she collapsed. "She said she was feeling funny and not feeling right, so she didn’t complain of any pain whatsoever," he said.

The DeKalb County School District confirmed that grief counselors are being provided for students and staff at Peachtree Middle School. "The entire DeKalb County School District community and especially the Peachtree Middle School family mourns the passing of a 6th grade student," the district said in a statement. "Our hearts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."

Family remembers Emanuela

What they're saying:

Emanuela was remembered by her family as an active, loving child who enjoyed singing, dancing, and playing basketball. She leaves behind a brother and two older sisters.

"One thing about her that is still breaking my heart right now is that she loved unconditionally," Selom Datsa said. "It doesn’t matter if she knows you or not. She will offer to help you".

He added that the family is struggling to process the sudden loss. "It's been hard from last week until now," Selom Datsa said. "Each and everyone has their moment of decompression".

When asked how he wants his daughter remembered, Selom Datsa offered a message of unity. "You see your fellow human being by your side, it doesn’t have to be your brother or sister—just love and do good," he said.

Medical cause of death unknown

What we don't know:

The initial autopsy provided no immediate cause of death. The family hopes additional medical testing will reveal what happened.

Community support for family

The family set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses. You can view more information here.