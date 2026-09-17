I-285 South lanes clear at South Atlanta Road following rollover crash

article

The Brief All southbound lanes on Interstate 285 at South Atlanta Road (mile marker 15.8) have cleared following an earlier overturned vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Although all lanes have reopened, heavy residual delays remain in the area as traffic resumes its normal flow ahead of the evening commute.



All southbound lanes on I-285 in Cobb County have reopened following an earlier overturned vehicle crash near South Atlanta Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

What we know:

Emergency crews cleared the rollover crash scene on I-285 South near South Atlanta Road late Thursday afternoon.

GDOT traffic cameras showed first responders, including fire trucks and rescue personnel on scene.

While the scene is now clear, drivers traveling through Cobb County should still expect backups as traffic returns to normal.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed if anyone was injured in the crash or the condition of the driver.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.