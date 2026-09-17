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I-285 South lanes clear at South Atlanta Road following rollover crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Cobb County
Published September 17, 2026 5:49 PM EDT
Published September 17, 2026 5:49 PM EDT
article

Emergency crews respond to an overturned vehicle blocking all southbound lanes of Interstate 285 near South Atlanta Road in Cobb County. (Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation)

The Brief

    • All southbound lanes on Interstate 285 at South Atlanta Road (mile marker 15.8) have cleared following an earlier overturned vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
    • Although all lanes have reopened, heavy residual delays remain in the area as traffic resumes its normal flow ahead of the evening commute.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - All southbound lanes on I-285 in Cobb County have reopened following an earlier overturned vehicle crash near South Atlanta Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

What we know:

Emergency crews cleared the rollover crash scene on I-285 South near South Atlanta Road late Thursday afternoon.

GDOT traffic cameras showed first responders, including fire trucks and rescue personnel on scene. 

While the scene is now clear, drivers traveling through Cobb County should still expect backups as traffic returns to normal.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed if anyone was injured in the crash or the condition of the driver.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from traffic updates from Georgia 511 and traffic cameras from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

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