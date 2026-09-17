Keisha Lance Bottoms takes stage alone in Macon debate

The Brief Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms will address voters alone during Thursday night's scheduled gubernatorial debate in Macon after Jackson opted out. Jackson maintains his focus is on grassroots outreach, agreeing to only a single joint town hall meeting in October. Bottoms takes aim at Jackson in a new campaign ad, accusing him of profiting from a broken healthcare system.



Democratic candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms is taking the stage alone in Macon for Georgia's first scheduled gubernatorial debate after Republican opponent Rick Jackson declined to participate.

Georgia governor debate

What we know:

The first scheduled statewide debate in the Georgia gubernatorial race takes place Thursday night in Macon. Bottoms is attending the televised and streamed event to speak directly with Middle Georgia voters regarding her platform on healthcare, education, and community representation.

Ahead of the candidate forum, Bottoms launched a new campaign ad targeting Jackson, accusing him of making his fortune off a broken healthcare system and profiting off voters' pain. Bottoms continues to call for a six-debate series to give voters a real-time side-by-side comparison of the candidates.

"There's an opportunity to directly address voters during debates and allow voters to see the comparison in real time," Bottoms said. "So this debate will be streamed, it will be televised, and opportunity for people will hear from us directly and compare our answers and our vision for the state. And again, Rick Jackson is not attending."

"I want the middle Georgia voters to know all of the voters in Georgia, to know that I've been listening," Bottoms added. "And very simply put, I want better for this state. I want us to have better health care. I want us to have better education. I want us to have a better say in our communities."

Jackson defends debate refusal

The other side:

Jackson passed on the Macon forum, defending his decision during a Wednesday campaign stop in Marietta. He argued that direct outreach with Georgia residents remains his campaign's primary focus.

"My focus is talking to the people that matter the most, and that's the Georgians, and that's what I'm doing," Jackson said.

So far, Jackson has agreed to only one joint appearance with Bottoms, an October town hall meeting in Atlanta.

Georgia gubernatorial polling

By the numbers:

Heading into the November general election, a new Rasmussen poll highlights a tight race among likely voters:

Rick Jackson (R): 48%

Keisha Lance Bottoms (D): 45%

Undecided Voters: 7%

October candidate town hall

What's next:

While Bottoms addresses voters during Thursday night's solo debate, both campaigns are preparing for their agreed joint town hall meeting in Atlanta next month.