Advanced DNA testing leads to arrest in 2020 Gwinnett County cold case

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 27-year-old Rashad Jackson for the August 2020 murder of Tyler Hall in Norcross. Advanced forensic DNA testing and genealogical profiling conducted in early 2024 helped investigators identify Jackson as a suspect. Jackson faces counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and firearm possession.



Advanced DNA testing has led to an arrest in the 2020 cold case murder of a 21-year-old man found shot to death inside his Gwinnett County home, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

What we know:

GBI investigators charged Rashad Jackson, 27, of DeKalb County, with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The backstory:

The case began on Aug. 30, 2020, when Norcross police found Tyler Hall, 21, dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside his home. The GBI's Atlanta Regional Investigative Office was brought in to assist local authorities with the homicide investigation.

The GBI Cold Case Unit partnered with forensic laboratory Othram, Inc., in February 2024. Using modern forensic-grade genome sequencing and genealogical profiling, state agents identified Jackson as the suspect.

Jackson was already serving time in the Georgia Department of Corrections on unrelated charges when the murder charges were handed down.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the armed robbery and shooting.

It remains unclear if Jackson and Hall knew each other prior to the incident.

The GBI did not specify what unrelated charges Jackson was currently serving time for in state prison.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Office of Special Investigations at 404-239-2106. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov, or via the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.