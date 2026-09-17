Man knocked out cold in downtown Atlanta robbery wants justice

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a suspect who knocked a man unconscious downtown. The attacker stole cigarettes and alcohol from the victim on Baker Street. Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.



Atlanta police are searching for a suspect who knocked a man unconscious and robbed him on Baker Street in Downtown Atlanta late on July 25.

Earlier this week, they released photos of the suspect.

Now, the victim is speaking out.

"I just remember waking up and I see ICU unit with tubes in my mouth," said Oscar, a robbery victim who asked us not to use his real name and blur his face. "According to my police report, I was attacked, I was punched, and I was assaulted, so I can't remember any of that."

What we know:

Atlanta police said the attack occurred around 10:40 p.m. near Baker Street, where Oscar was hanging out to ride his e-scooter and write music near Centennial Park. Investigators state the suspect punched Oscar in the face, knocking him unconscious.

The attacker initially left the scene, but returned shortly after to steal a box of cigarettes and a box of alcohol from Oscar's unconscious body.

"It sucks because I wish I could replay it like I've been trying, but I can't," Oscar said. "Whoever called EMS on me, I thank God for them."

Surveillance cameras captured a photo of the suspect nearby.

The person who called for help has not been identified.

The backstory:

Oscar suffered a traumatic brain injury from the hit, he said, which forced doctors at Grady Memorial Hospital to perform emergency surgery.

He said this marked his second brain surgery, following a craniotomy in 2023 during his recovery as a stage four lung cancer and brain cancer survivor.

What's next:

Investigators are working to identify the suspect shown in surveillance photos.

Oscar stated that if he ever confronts the attacker in court, he intends to offer personal forgiveness while still seeking legal accountability.

"I will forgive him," Oscar said. "I'll look him right in his eyes and forgive him. But at the same time, justice needs to be served."

What you can do:

Atlanta Police have offered a $5,000 reward for information that helps pull the suspect off the streets. Anyone with details regarding the case is asked to contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).