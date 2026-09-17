Armed suspect surrenders after Rockdale County standoff, authorities say

The Brief Rockdale County deputies said an armed suspect barricaded himself inside a home with a disabled woman Thursday afternoon after refusing to surrender during a warrant attempt. SWAT and negotiation teams responded, successfully convincing the suspect to surrender, the sheriff's office said. The woman inside the home was unharmed, according to authorities.



An armed suspect is in custody following a standoff where he barricaded himself inside a Rockdale County home with a disabled woman on Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

The incident happened at a home in the 1600 block of Woodcrest Drive around 5 p.m. when deputies tried to serve an active warrant.

Authorities said once deputies spotted the armed suspect, he ran into the home and barricaded himself inside with a disabled woman who was also a resident.

According to the sheriff's office, when the suspect refused deputies' requests to let the woman go, authorities called in the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office SWAT unit and a negotiation team.

Following extended talks with negotiators, the suspect surrendered peacefully with no further incidents. Authorities confirmed the woman was unharmed and safely removed from the home.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not yet released the name or age of the suspect.

Officials have not specified the original warrant charges or the additional charges stemming from the standoff.