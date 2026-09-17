Cobb County expands K-9 security following armed student incident

The Brief The Cobb County School Board voted to expand detection dogs to middle schools. District officials approved $1.2 million to buy five Vapor Wake K-9s and hire five handlers. The decision follows multiple campus security incidents, including a loaded gun found at Campbell Middle School.



The Cobb County School Board voted to expand its detection dog program to middle schools following multiple safety incidents across the district this year.

Cobb County school safety

What we know:

Vapor Wake K-9s currently patrol every Cobb County high school to boost safety. The district already had eight dogs and added eight more before the current school year started.

The board has now approved spending $1.2 million from the fund balance for five new K-9s and five handlers. Those five dogs will divide their time and travel between middle schools during the day.

Middle school weapons incidents

The backstory:

The expansion comes six weeks into the school year after weapons were discovered on multiple campuses. That includes a loaded firearm with a drum clip at Campbell Middle School.

Parent James Wilson said a student threatened to shoot and kill his son and a classmate. Police later took that student into custody.

K-9 deployment timeline

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed the exact date the new K-9s will begin walking middle school hallways. Special Local Option Sales Tax funds will cover the vehicles and necessary equipment.

District leaders plan to start purchasing the dogs, matching them with handlers, and completing training immediately, which could take a couple of months.

Security strategy moving forward

What's next:

District officials describe the expanded K-9 program as an additional layer of security to keep children safe. Ragsdale noted that leaders believe this is the right move to address campus safety concerns.