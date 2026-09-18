Crash sends concrete barrier onto I-85 lanes in Gwinnett

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The Brief A tractor-trailer and car crashed on Interstate 85 southbound near Old Peachtree Road. Part of the center concrete barrier broke off and fell into the northbound lanes. Three vehicles struck the debris, including vehicles driven by two off-duty Gwinnett County police officers.



A crash involving a tractor-trailer sent pieces of a concrete barrier into the opposite side of Interstate 85 early Friday morning, according to Gwinnett County police.

What we know:

The initial crash happened around 3:35 a.m. in the southbound lanes south of Old Peachtree Road.

Police said a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle collided, causing both drivers to lose control and strike the center concrete barrier. The impact from the tractor-trailer broke off the upper portion of the barrier, sending large pieces into the northbound lanes.

Three northbound vehicles struck the debris. Two of those vehicles were driven by Gwinnett County police officers who were heading home.

The officers then stopped and provided aid to the woman driving the passenger vehicle involved in the initial crash. She was transported to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.

The department’s Accident Investigation Unit is investigating. The Georgia Department of Transportation, HERO units and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division also responded.