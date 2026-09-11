Judge grants $200K bond for Kroy Biermann Jr. in felony sex crimes case

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The Brief Fulton County Judge Melynee Leftridge granted a $200,000 bond for 15-year-old Kroy Biermann Jr. following his indictment on seven felony counts. The court ordered house arrest, GPS ankle monitoring, a total ban on social media and cell phone use, and prohibited any contact with the victim. The charges, including aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual battery, stem from an alleged April 2026 attack at an Alpharetta gym.



A Fulton County judge has granted bond to 15-year-old Kroy Biermann Jr., the son of former NFL player Kroy Biermann and reality TV star Kim Zolciak, as he faces multiple felony sex crime charges.

Judge grants bond

What we know:

Fulton County Judge Melynee Leftridge set bond at $200,000, according to court documents, imposing strict conditions for the teenager's release.

Under the court order, Biermann Jr. must wear a GPS ankle monitor, surrender his passport to his attorney and complete his schooling virtually. The court strictly prohibited him from using cell phones or posting on social media. Additionally, he is barred from having any contact with the alleged victim.

The judge's order comes after a Friday hearing regarding bond in his case.

Defense argues against public courtroom

Sheffield also moved to close the courtroom, seal court documents, and prohibit photography or video of his minor client, citing intense media scrutiny and potential prejudice to future trial proceedings.

The presiding judge denied the defense request to close the courtroom, ruling that the legal standard for complete closure was not met. However, the judge established strict courtroom rules for the media present, prohibiting photos or video of the 15-year-old defendant, other minors, or members of the victim's and defendant's families in the gallery. The judge also signaled she would take under advisement a potential gag order to restrict public comments on the case.

State details allegations

The backstory:

During arguments on bond, the prosecution urged the judge to detain the 15-year-old, arguing he poses a significant threat to the community.

Prosecutors detailed an April 24 incident reported at a LifeTime Fitness dressing room in North Fulton County, where the teenager allegedly locked a 14-year-old girl in a private room and subjected her to forcible sexual assault. Medical records documented physical injuries to the victim.

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In arguing against bond, prosecutors also revealed that the teenager was under active juvenile court supervision following a separate 2023 matter, contending that parental supervision had failed to prevent further alleged offenses.

Prosecutors noted that the victim in the case has received harassing anonymous Snapchat messages urging her to drop the charges, raising concerns about witness intimidation and her willingness to participate in proceedings.

What they're saying:

On the media coverage and public exposure of the case, defense counsel noted that while the family has lived a public life. He urged the court that photos and video "later get modified, they get turned into memes... and they really corrupt the pool of witnesses and they create fear."

Arguing against bond, state prosecutors emphasized the severity of the allegations, stating that "the risk he poses to potential victims, including those who trust him and who are in a position of closeness to him, is incredibly high."

What we don't know:

Fulton County Superior Court has not yet scheduled Biermann Jr.'s next court date or formal trial date.