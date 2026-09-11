2 dead after early morning kitchen fire at Lilburn home, officials say

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The Brief Two adults died after an accidental kitchen fire broke out at a Lilburn home early Friday morning, according to Gwinnett County Fire officials. One person managed to escape and call 911, but two others were trapped in upstairs bedrooms as flames spread to the roof, authorities added. Firefighters confirmed there were no working smoke alarms in the home.



Two people are dead after an early morning house fire destroyed a home in Lilburn on Friday, according to Gwinnett County Fire officials.

What we know:

Authorities said that the fire happened in the 300 block of Village Green Court SW around 5:33 a.m.

One person escaped the home and called 911 to report a kitchen fire.

Crews arrived within seven minutes to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the split-level house.

Search teams placed ladders at bedroom windows, and that's when they found the bodies of two people in separate upstairs sleeping areas.

Fire investigators determined the blaze was accidental and started in the kitchen. Officials noted there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

Four family members live at the home, though only three were present during the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the survivors.

What they're saying:

Following the fatal blaze, fire officials urged the public to prioritize home safety, calling the incident "an important reminder of the need for working smoke alarms in every home."

Department representatives stressed that detectors belong in every bedroom, outside all sleeping areas, and on every level. They urged residents to test their units monthly, replace them as recommended, and remain vigilant in the kitchen.

"When cooking, remain in the kitchen and closely monitor food on the stovetop," officials emphasized. "If a fire occurs, exit the home immediately, remain outside, and call 911 from a safe location."

What we don't know:

Fire officials have not yet released the identities of the two victims.