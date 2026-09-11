GBI investigating police shooting in Rome; South Broad Street closed

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading an investigation after a shooting involving Rome police officers. Police have closed South Broad Street near Etowah Terrace and Myrtle Street. Drivers are instructed to take alternate routes and avoid the area.



Police have closed South Broad Street near Etowah Terrace and Myrtle Street due to a heavy police presence, as state agents investigate a shooting involving Rome officers.

What we know:

The Rome Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to lead the inquiry after officers were involved in a shooting.

A large police presence is concentrated near the intersection of Etowah Terrace, Myrtle Street, and South Broad Street.

South Broad Street is closed until further notice. Authorities are urging motorists to use alternate routes while officers work the scene.

Limited details have been released regarding the exact nature of the shooting.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who fired their weapon, what led up to the gunfire, or if any officers or people were injured.

Authorities have not released the identities of anyone involved.

Authorities have not explicitly confirmed whether the road closure on South Broad Street is the primary scene of the shooting investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.